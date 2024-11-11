A Nigerian lady who became a small business owner has stirred massive reactions on social media

The lady showed off her shop with goods and a chair that is commonly known as the CEO chair on TikTok

Among many people who reacted to her video were those who advised that she should have used the money for the CEO chair for her business

A young Nigerian lady celebrated her win as she became a wine shop owner. The lady opened her shop with pride.

After entering her shop to reveal the drinks in stock, she went directly to her chair and table and sat.

The lady sat on her CEO chair. Photo source: @onlyoneopeyemi3

Source: TikTok

CEO chair in small shop

Many people who watched her video had an issue with her expensive chair, popularly called the CEO chair.

They argued that she (@onlyoneopeyemi3) should have used the money she spent on the CEO chair to grow her business.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

_72kb said:

"You buy king chair come put 3 chivita for shelf."

THE WEEKEND said:

"CEO chair na full shop money."

Flourish wondered:

"That chair no too much for Watin dy the shop?"

Tems said:

"The money wey you use do that chair, you go use am stock up the shop, but the chair first. Congratulations CEO."

AYO said:

"Me and younger bro go finish all this drink in a day."

OLA_RICHIE asked:

"The chair will buy all the goods in the shop, why can’t you sell the chair and table and use the money to stock up your goods in the shop?"

Badboy_milly said:

"Congrats jare most of us no get work make we no lie oh."

_thetiimahbrand said:

"E no easy ooo, una see money do ceo chair?? Congratulations Ejeh."

your kings queen said:

"Actually you really try may God answer your prayers but next time let your capital be much."

Keenah said:

"Congrat thou I’m also selling wine but sis the money you used to do the table and the chair you shld have use it to get some goods. And get plastic chair just for the main time I appreciate your effort."

Another lady became shop owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady became a small business owner after opening a fast-food joint.

As soon as she was able to set up the shop, the lady made a post to celebrate the achievement.

