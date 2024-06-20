Man Who Worked For Heritage Bank Loses His Job, Comes Online to Look For Another Employment
- A Nigerian man who was a staff of Heritage Bank is looking for a new job after the bank's licence was withdrawn
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) withdrew Heritage Bank's licence, and the man was thrown into the labour market
- He said he was looking for where to work as he has a background in IT support and core banking application support
A Nigerian man has been thrown into the labour market after the withdrawal of Heritage Bank's operational licence.
The man shared a post on LinkedIn, noting he used to work for Heritage Bank before CBN's harmer fell on the financial institution.
The withdrawal of the licence by the regulator means that the staff of the bank found themselves in the labour market.
One of the staff, Temitope Idowu, came online to look for another job after Heritage Bank closed.
He told netizens who have opportunities to hit him up since he is open to accepting new job offers.
Temitope said:
"Disappointed to announce the end of my tenure at Heritage Bank following the license revocation by the CBN. With a background in IT Support and Core Banking Application Support, I am eager to embark on new opportunities in the IT sector. I am confident in my ability to drive technological excellence in financial institutions, private companies, or the oil sector. If you have any openings or can offer recommendations, your support would be greatly appreciated."
Many LinkedIn users who commented on the touching story prayed that Temitope find a new job.
Reactions as former Heritage Bank staff searches for a job
Ayobami Agbaje said:
"Hi Temitope Idowu, please check my page; there is a post from a bank looking to hire you. All the best."
Blessing Akharia said:
"Check Blessing Nmoye wall; there is a post/vacancy that might interest you. I would also try tag you on the post."
NDIC to pay Heritage Bank customers
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced paying customers of the defunct Heritage Bank.
Customers of the bank disclosed that the NDIC lodged their funds in Heritage Bank in their alternative accounts using their BVN.
NDIC has said it will pay the bank’s depositors the total insured sum and asked them to provide proof.
Source: Legit.ng
