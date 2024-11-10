A lady who is at the university shared a video of her study session and the video is getting reactions

The lady had vowed she was going to study for 10 hours straight but she was unable to achieve her goal

In the end, the law student ended up studying for only eight hours but noted she was still proud of herself

A law student set a goal for herself, vowing to read her books for 10 hours straight.

The lady shared a video of her study session at the library and the books she was going to read.

The lady said she wanted to study for 10 hours. Photo credit: TikTok/MXO.

In the video she posted, MXO said she was hoping to study for several hours but she could not achieve her aim.

She was only able to study for eight hours after taking a few-minute breaks in between.

But a lot of people who saw the video said she did well and that she was determined.

Reactions as student studies for eight hours straight

@Google said:

"You're doing great! when you're ready, Gemini can make you a practice quiz to test your knowledge."

@precious_emmanuel said:

"Even if I'm behind, nothing will ever make me read for 10 hours. 2 hours max."

@MICHELLE’sArt said:

"God I see the strength you’ve given unto others… I’m not asking for much, just 4 hours."

@Michelle said:

"This is giving Faiza in the novel Broken."

@TENI said:

"Please how do you guys do it cus if I want to read for 2hours, I go open my book read for 10min then press my phone for 45min continue reading for 2mins then take my phone and just close my book."

@somebody husband said:

"I only study like this for exams, I can't study ahead cause I forget so easily."

