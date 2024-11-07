A Nigerian woman has expressed shock after a Baltasar Ebang Engonga parody TikTok account indicated interest in her

The Equatorial Guinea government has dismissed Baltasar as the director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) over the leaked tapes scandal

A video of the Nigerian woman reacting to the parody account's question has left internet users in stitches

A Nigerian woman, Maryam Ishaq, has reacted to a Baltasar Engonga parody TikTok account showing interest in her.

The parody commented on a video she posted and asked if she is single.

She urged the parody account to desist from the act. Photo Credit: @maryama_ishaq

"Hey this lady are you single?" the parody account with Baltasar's image as profile picture had asked.

An amused Maryam wondered if the parody account was run by Baltasar. She urged the person not to pull such a stunt on her again. She wrote:

"...If na joke make una stop am."

Baltasar was recently found with over 300 explicit tapes of his affairs with numerous women.

Watch her video below:

People react to her video

nasirusanni said:

"If you are single say yes if no say no don't waste my time."

MY MUM MY EVERYTHING ♥️🕯️🦅RM said:

"This woman has natural beauty am Ur secret admirer."

Blessing Enobun said:

"Who notice the smile on her face and she didn't answer the question, is it what we're thinking?"

Z.K____ said:

"But to be honest you really look beautiful."

varies$$+$$ said:

"U never answer our question o mama."

Onaibe kobiruo Samuel said:

"You nor one make we watch the 401 video."

Baltasar Engonga said:

"Don't worry na na married women we dey run."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had backed Baltasar Engonga to sue the Equatorial Guinea government over the leaked tapes.

Man shares observations about Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared some intriguing things he noticed in all the leaked tapes on Baltasar.

Baltasar had been arrested for allegedly recording sextapes with more than 300 women. The tapes were found during a search of his house and office while he was being investigated for fraud.

Sharing his thoughts on the clips on X, Agba John Doe said most of the women knew they were being recorded. He added that Baltasar did not release the tapes and doubted the economist would be prosecuted for the clips. Speaking further, he said Baltasar might only lose his job but not his marriage or family.

