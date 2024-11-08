A Nigerian man shared a funny post about Baltasar Engonga and the post has received over 10,000 reactions on Facebook

He said he has a physical resemblance between him and the Equatorial Guinea official who allegedly had affairs with women

Many people who saw his photo compared it with that of Baltasar Engonga and said there is actually a resemblance between them

A Nigerian man said he has a physical resemblance with Equatorial Guinea official, Baltasar Engonga.

The man, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, made a funny post about Baltasar Engonga and it went viral and gained over 10,000 reactions.

The man said he has a physical resemblance with Baltasar Engonga. Photo credit: Facebook/Ifeanyi Onukwubiri and Baltasar Engonga.

Source: Facebook

Ifeanyi insinuated that he and Baltasar share some physical resemblance and some people agreed.

He said his eyebrows, and nose look like those of Baltasar, who allegedly recorded over 400 intimate tapes with women.

The man wrote:

"Village people will say we no resemble. See the eyebrows and the nose."

Reactions as man says he resembles Baltasar Engonga

Emma Nuella said:

"I thought it was you at first ooo. Until I begin hear Equatorial Guinea is on the map!"

Dtwins Agu Otu Ukwu said:

"Pray to make the man no see your picture; he already claims to say na AI-generated videos; him come see you! Him go say na you."

Nawezeugo Emmanuel Kido said:

"Husbands, always go to morning exercise centres with your wives. That is another zone where things are openly happening. No talk say I no tell you ooo."

Oti Maduabuchi Orieji said:

"I was thinking it’s you oo. I pray you can perform like that man ooo."

Amaka Kelvin said:

"E be like say na your Brother abi your twin Brother. The only man that can do and Ondo."

Mbabuike Chinonso Martha said:

"This guy deserves a Guinness award recognition for knack one-quarter of Equatorial Guinea's population. Odogwu is an action word."

Lady goes viral after posting about Baltasar Engonga

Meanwhile, a beautiful lady who is from Equatorial Guinea has shared her take on the trending Baltasar Engonga alleged tapes.

The lady said before now that when she tells people that she is from Equatorial Guinea, they don't seem to know the country.

She said after the Baltasar Engonga videos started trending, many people now knew where Equatorial Guinea is on the world map.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng