A heartbroken young lady has shared her pain on social media after visiting her boyfriend's house

According to the lady, she found red hair on the comb that she left at his place, leading to suspicions that another girl came over

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A young lady has cried out on social media after making a heartbreaking discovery at her boyfriend's house.

The lady's lamentation centered around her man whom she suspected of having an affair with someone else.

Lady displays comb she left at boyfriend's house Photo credit: @momii.michelle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady sees red hair on her comb

Momii.michelle, the heartbroken lady, took to TikTok to post a video of the green comb she left at her man's place.

She found several strands of red hair entwined in its bristles and she felt so teary because she does not have red hair.

"POV: I found red hair on a comb that I left at my man's place. Mind you I don't have red hair. The beginning of the end," she said.

Reactions as lady displays green comb

TikTok users reacted with empathy and curiosity, flooding the comments section with reactions.

Some offered words of comfort, urging her to reevaluate the relationship. Others questioned the evidence, proposing funny explanations for the mysterious red hairs.

@Ngwana_Koko said:

"Don't you know when you left black hair on a comb for sometime it becomes red?"

@Sir Nkullies Qwabe said:

"Clean the comb and continue living your life, I did this in 2010 when I wanted a girlfriend to leave me. I asked a colleague to comb and took it to my place."

@Diana Banda said:

"That laugh, I know you’re going to forgive him. Been there."

@keitumetsekhunou2 said:

"She did it on purpose stay there show her whose boss and secure the bank."

@mariawith_anm said:

"He told me he bought a blonde wig for me but threw it away after combing it."

@nkatekochauke said:

"And one thing about a lady who knows there's a lady in the house, she'll always leave evidence."

@FLLYK said:

"That how I met pink brush at my bf house this guy dey tell my nah his friend use am, I ask call first friend he said his the one, I ask the second friend he also says his the one."

@Monde Mtimkulu added:

"Hair on combs turn red due to the extreme heat wave we encountered."

Lady exposes cheating man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after sharing her boyfriend's conversation with his side chick.

In the conversation, the side chick complained about her love not being reciprocated in a way that satisfied her.

Source: Legit.ng