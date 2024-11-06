A Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) accredited photojournalist did something unexpected on a bus

The Nigerian youth boarded a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and turned it into his quick workspace

A picture of the photojournalist comfortably working on his seat on the BRT bus has stirred reactions online

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

After doing his business at a football match, a photojournalist, Taofeek Ibrahim Adeshina, took a Lagos BRT bus and made the most of it.

Taofeek made it his workspace and shared what it felt like.

Taofeek said the BRT bus was very comfortable. Photo Credit: Taofeek Ibrahim Adeshina

Source: Facebook

Taofeek released a picture of himself working with his Macbook on the BRT bus. He said it was very comfortable. Taofeek wrote:

"Turned the Lagos BRT to my working space after the match yesterday; could deliver images almost immediately—Very comfortable!"

His post generated reactions on social media.

People react to Taofeek's action

Mos Noble Elder said:

"Until the bus hit hump accidentally and your lappy scatter."

Muhammad Zubair II said:

"Oga you dey try oh me no fit concentrate and work like this but situation go teach me one day."

Umar Salman Adeyemi said:

"This is only doable in a smart city like Lagos with such a level of easier means of transportation.

"Well done boss."

Muhammad Abdullahi Babajerh said:

"If i pressed phone or PC inside car, I'll spend the whole day feeling dizzy and unwell."

Jeremiah Oyeku said:

"To be candid, I was in one aspect doubting the pic, only to look around some seconds later and discover that full bus with naija,

"Lori Lagos olorun gbope wa 🤲."

Kįnģ Tøbï said:

"Your screen boss!!! 😯

"Abeg make sure say dat Mac no fall again.

"Cuz another replacement is another stress again."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that many people were injured as a BRT bus tumbled in Lagos.

Lagos government reacts to attack on BRT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos government had vowed to crack down on criminal elements attacking BRT buses in the state.

Idowu Oguntona, Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), made this clear during an interactive session with journalists on Wednesday, August 14.

Oguntona condemned the recent attack on an LBSL bus by hoodlums, who vandalized the vehicle and caused panic among passengers. He described the behaviour as "inhumane, intolerable, and totally unacceptable."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng