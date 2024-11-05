A Nigerian man walked from Lagos to Ibadan, Oyo State, to show his support and love for Fuju musician Taye Currency

The man stated that he had once participated in a marathon, and that was why he decided to go on the journey

After arriving in Ibadan, the man met with the musician, who gave him some cash for his efforts

A Nigerian man walked from Lagos to Ibadan to show support for Fuji musician, Alhaji Taye Akande Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency.

The man revealed that the journey was 120 kilometres long.

In a video shared by @mc_bokujaka, the man revealed that he embarked on the journey with some others but overtook them on the way.

Marathon participant walks 120km for Yoruba Musician

In the video, the man revealed that he participated in the Lagos State marathon in 2016 and also in a community marathon in Kenya.

He noted that his experiences gave him the courage to walk from Lagos to Ibadan for Taye Currency.

His words:

“I participated in the Lagos Marathon in 2016. So that gave me the courage to walk for Alhaji Taye currency…This 120 kilometers, I’m going to achieve it for Alhaji Taye Currency.”

Another video showed the man meeting with Taye Currency and being awarded a cash gift after the singer commended him.

Reactions as man walks 120km for Taye Currency

@olaolu_020 said:

"No ransom oo if they catch you we can’t contribute oo."

@famoriyotemitope said:

"Ok we are waiting for you guys good job."

@creed_osha said:

"Seem this ppl don’t have a job sha."

@otunba_obs1 said:

"Sha no let bandit catch you o."

oluwoleasap said:

"Joblessness in 2024."

