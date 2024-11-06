A Nigerian man has hailed Baltasar Engonga, the embattled Equatorial Guinea government official, for his mastery of the law of attraction

The man took a swipe at business coaches, saying they were not on Baltasar's level in terms of the mastery of attraction

He added that people waste their monies scrapping content off YouTube and Google and shared who the money should be channeled to

Amid the mixed feelings that have greeted Baltasar Engonga's scandal in Equatorial Guinea, a Nigerian man, Okala Chigozie, has lauded the embattled man, saying he has mastered the law of attraction.

Baltasar, currently being investigated and has been arrested, was in possession of over 300 tapes of his affairs with numerous women, which have been leaked online.

Okala Chigozie thought Baltasar master the law of attraction. Photo Credit: Okala Chigozie, Engonga Baltasar

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Chigozie said many claim to have a mastery of the law of attraction, but only a few actually do.

He said people should pay Baltasar to learn how he mastered attraction instead of wasting money on the business coaches they patronise. He wrote:

"There is what we call the Law of attraction. It is a mastery in business held by few but claimed by many.

"Even your business coaches are not close to this man's level in the law of attraction. This guy should be among the best sellers.

"He is the one you should pay for those money you waste on people scrapping content from YouTube and Google."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had warned people against watching any of Baltasar's leaked tapes.

Man shares observations about Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared two intriguing things he noticed about Baltasar's leaked tapes.

Baltasar has been arrested for allegedly recording sextapes with more than 300 women. The tapes were found during a search of his house and office while he was being investigated for fraud. Sharing his thoughts on the clips on X, Agba John Doe said most of the women knew they were being recorded.

He added that Baltasar did not release the tapes and doubted the economist would be prosecuted for the clips. Speaking further, he said Baltasar might only lose his job but not his marriage or family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng