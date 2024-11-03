A daring student caused an uproar in class as he went on his knees and proposed to his female teacher

The unexpected incident happened in front of the class and has sent social media users into a frenzy

While some people found the boy's action hilarious, others cautioned the teacher about the stunt he pulled

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

In a trending video, a schoolboy proposed to his class teacher in front of his classmates.

The clip has amassed over 700k views on TikTok and more than 800 comments.

He proposed to his teacher in front of the class. Photo Credit: @iv.mpho

Source: TikTok

In the clip shared by @iv.mpho, the boy walked to the front of the class where the teacher stood and went on his knees with a small black box in hand.

At this point, the whole class was in a frenzy and the teacher was taken aback. She first smiled before moving to her table and yet the boy followed her.

She could be seen in the clip speaking to the boy, and afterwards, he left after leaving the small black box on his teacher's table. The incident reportedly happened in a South African school.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to the video

Thando Mjacu said:

"It is cute yeah💯,but he shouldn't have done it inside school premises🤦, you know there rules, kanti at least if if he did it outside the school yard maybe the teacher wouldn't resist."

BlackMan said:

"Teacher looks stressed, the boyfriend is in trouble I'm telling you..."

Him🪼 said:

"She's blushing."

temmangondlangama said:

"😂😂😂😂Girl u had to be serious or this boy will get u fired."

Mam Mosoane 👩‍🏫😍 said:

"Mara the teacher o happy at least a guy once proposed😂😂😂but u can't date school kids I understand waka."

Mavala said:

"I hope the boy was enacting the Romeo part when he proposed to Juliet in the English lesson or else I c trouble looming in this kid's life."

Nkateko said:

"There are old matured men out there busy abusing women and none of them can match this young man, well done boi spread love♥️and teach us as men how to love."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer was emotional as a student proposed to her.

Student proposes to his teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a schoolboy had proposed to his female teacher in public.

A short clip shared on TikTok by @stjrbu showed the boy in a white and black uniform on one knee and with a ring put forward as he proposed to the teacher. The boy's bold move elicited wild cheers from the students who were present at the scene.

As the stunned teacher made to turn away, the black boy got up and again faced her with the ring while on one knee again. A girl could be heard in the background urging the teacher to say yes. As the cheers from the students continued, the teacher surprisingly threw her hands in the air without accepting the ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng