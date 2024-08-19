Ahead of his examination the following day, a male law student did the unexpected as he showed up for night class in school

To people's surprise, the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) student wore his departmental wear for night class

A video of the studious student in his departmental outfit at night class has emerged on social media

A male student of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) became the cynosure of all eyes as he stormed night class in his departmental wear.

An eyewitness who captured the law student named Ndubuisi revealed that he had an examination by 8 a.m the next day.

Ndubuisi wore his departmental uniform to night class. Photo Credit: @026law_unec

Source: TikTok

The eyewitness said Ndubuisi wore his departmental clothes for night class to avoid oversleeping and missing the exam.

"Y’all meet @Ezindubuisi the man who didn’t want to take chances," a TikTok video showing Ndubuisi was captioned.

Ndubuisi smiled as he became aware that he was being videoed. The young man wore a corporate outfit and shoes as he read.

Watch the video below:

The law student's action amused people

fahvie😚❤️🦋💫 said:

"E for put am for back na."

@jesse_louis2 said:

"If u no later come out with 1.1, e go pain me dieee."

East Wig Girl said:

"Una no go wound person for this small law faculty."

chuks said:

"Nawaooooo,una too dooo ooooooo…After this Degree now,Fish pieeeeeee."

Necherem said:

"This boyyy.😂😂💔."

MIMI🥰 said:

"Nah direct entry we Dey call am for my department."

Archibald said:

"I remember back then when I have exam by 8am and decided to go to night class. I say make I rest small and boom it's already 7:55am. to cut the story short, I went into the exam hall with short 😂😂😂."

Legit.ng reported that a homeless student who sleeps in class after lecturers had gone viral.

UNICAL students 'having fun' at night class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two UNICAL students were spotted "having fun" at night class.

Usually, students tarry in or return to the school premises at night to study, but the two fellows were doing something else. The man recorded them secretly as he marvelled that they came to night class without books or study materials.

He showed how they went from eating together to watching videos on TikTok while behaving like a couple. Afterwards, the male and female students were seen sleeping. The man was in stitches after he saw them switch sleeping positions.

Source: Legit.ng