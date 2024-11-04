Some students studying at Wigwe University took time out to dance and have fun on the school campus in Isiokpo

The students were seven in number and they came out to dance, thrilling netizens with some interesting dance moves

The dancing method used by the seven students caught the attention of netizens who saw the video online

Many people have viewed the video of some Wigwe University students who danced.

The students came out to the Wigwe University campus to dance and to have fun.

The students showed cool dance steps at Wigwe University. Photo credit: TikTok/@s0priala.

Source: TikTok

The beautiful campus of Wigwe University caught the attention of netizens who saw the dancing video.

In the video posted by Sopriala, the students were spotted having fun and displaying interesting dancing skills.

Each of them showed a different method of dancing while others watched.

After freestyling, the students joined and danced in unison and those who saw them were entertained.

The students of Wigwe University, founded by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, have been having fun and sharing their experiences after the school commenced academic activities.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to dance video of Wigwe University students

@Dä_Chïƙ said:

"What was Jeff doing."

@Henri,,k said:

"See ella na. She dey tear am o."

@Stanley said:

"A whole chaotic production."

@bigaaric001 said:

"Mama wetin you dey dance no be kingdom dance?"

@MR. COUNSELLOR asked:

"What is happening here?"

@Favour said:

"Ahh Ebube and Ella."

@big said:

"The fourth guy na robot."

School fees and courses at James Hope University owned by Jim Ovia

Meanwhile, a video of James Hope University built by Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia was shared online and caught people's attention.

James Hope University, located in Lekki, Lagos state, has listed its courses and the school fees students pay in the school.

According to information on the James Hope University website, the school offers postgraduate courses in different areas.

These includes diplomas, masters and executive MBAs. Some of the courses offered at James Hope University include PGD management, M.Sc. economic development and policy analysis, M.Sc. finance, M.Sc. fintech and analytics, Full-time MBA and executive MBA.

Source: Legit.ng