A woman who lost her husband shared a video on TikTok showing people her four beautiful children

The woman said she had promised her late husband that she was going to do everything to take care of the kids

The photo she posted melted people's hearts with other women sharing their experiences after losing their husband

Emotional reactions have trailed the photo of a woman and her four beautiful children.

The woman said she was a widow as she had lost her husband to the cold hands of death.

The woman vowed to take care of her children. Photo credit: TikTok/@victoriousconfidence.

Source: TikTok

In an emotional post, the woman, Confidence, said she would take care of the children no matter the difficulties.

Confidence said she had promised her husband that she would care for the children in his absence.

Her words:

"I Confidence made a promise to my late husband that I will live long in good health to take good care of our children. May God grant my heart desires into fulfilment. Amen."

The post attracted many reactions with some widows also sharing their family experiences.

Reactions as widow vows to care for her kids

@Simply_miemie said:

"It’s not gonna be easy, cuz I watched my mom cry, got tired, and ask God questions, but she never gave up. May God give you the strength and wisdom to run this race. The temptation will come, but you will win."

@peaceful said:

"My love please be calm. I'm in the same situation. I'm 35 a widow with four kids. It has never been easy but hide your tear because of your children okay."

@QueencyAkabs said:

"The Lord will supply all our needs according to his riches in glory. Be strong nwayi Oma."

@ebereokoro23 said:

"I pray for long life, open doors, divine favor, wisdom, more grace, bless you dear!"

Woman gives birth after 17 years

After 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng