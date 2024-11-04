A lady has come online to open up as her marriage hit the rock three years after she got married to her husband

She said she got married in 2021 and that she got divorced in 2024, noting she is happy despite the matrimonial setback

According to the lady, she has come to accept the fact that marriage may not be for her after all and she decided to be happy

A lady has declared that she is happy despite the fact that she is divorced.

In a TikTok post, the lady said she is no longer with her husband three years after they tied the knot.

The lady said marriage is not for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@glory_mine.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, @glory_mine, she got married to her husband in 2021, but they got divorced in 2024.

Glory said she has accepted the fact that marriage is not for her after all.

She said:

"Married in 2021. 2024, divorced and happy. Marriage is not for me."

Reactions as lady gets divorced

@Prettymira said:

"I got married in January and got divorced in October. Since then, I have been bleeding and was told the man used me, and I don’t no what to do."

@Itz Chiamaka said:

"My dad said he won’t collect my bride price till after a year so that if I’m not ok in the marriage I can come back home or if my husband can’t tolerate me he can return me in one piece."

@Godswilling Onyedikachimu said:

"My own be say if una like make una paint dis marriage blue and black I go stay wit my wife pass my granny’s age amen."

@HIS EX said:

"Same here mama. Got married this year and also divorced him after two months."

@Anuforo02 said:

"The major reason why marriages crash today is because people no longer look for compatibility, love and respect. Rather they look for misplaced priorities."

Source: Legit.ng