A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens on Facebook after renting a fine new apartment

The lady who used to create lifestyle contents in her former shabby-looking apartment was always taunted by critics

However, she kept on pushing despite the criticisms she faced until she raised enough money for a better apartment

A Nigerian lifestyle influencer has taken to social media to celebrate her latest achievement, moving into a stylish new apartment.

The accomplishment is particularly sweet, given the online backlash she faced over her previous humble apartment.

Nigerian lady shows off new house Photo credit: @Happiness Agbo/Facebook.

Lady shows off stunning new apartment

Happiness Agbo, a focused content creator, shared her achievement on Facebook, revealing her lovely new home.

Despite being ridiculed for showcasing her former 'humble' residence, Agbo persevered, using the criticism as fuel to drive her success.

Agbo's hardwork paid off, as her content creation efforts yielded sufficient funds to upgrade her living situation.

While sharing photos of her new house, she said:

"This is what I got for being real. You can tap from my blessing ooo. There is enough good things for everyone."

Reactions as Facebook content creator flaunts house

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Ujunwa Florence said:

"Congratulations my dear, Ooo Lord I need your grace on this content creation."

Lady G commented:

"Congratulations to you my dear I wil keep been real and I no my own is on the way. Congratulations to me in advance."

Tricia Pat said:

"Alot of people in this app are real,just that grace found u, congratulations dear more wins."

Too Sweet said:

"Congratulations Happiness Agbo, we are proud of you, keep up the amazing work and keep doing your best."

Adaobi said:

"Beautiful. Congratulations. Now that I am being real nobody wants to support my content."

Rebecca Gibson said:

"Happiness Agbo my sister, I am beyond proud of you. Continue to be authentic and humble and God blessings will continue to overflow. I love you."

Ezi Nwanne added:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations. Grace found you. Not just because you are real, many people are real too This is grace, congratulations again."

