A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media after completing his stunning building

In a video, he showed off the transformation of the bungalow from the starting point to the finishing stage

While sharing the clip via his official TikTok account, he urged netizens on the platform to congratulate him

A Nigerian man's achievement has taken social media by storm, as he shared a video showing off the transformation of his bungalow.

From foundation to finish, the inspiring clip captured the incredible journey of building his house.

Nigerian man flaunts fine house Photo credit: @newest/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his magnificent house

Posted by @n.e.w.e.s.t on TikTok, the clip displayed the property's amazing metamorphosis.

The video transitioned from the early construction stages to the final, breathtaking result.

In the clip, the young man politely requested to receive congratulatory messages and praise from viewers.

"Another key added. Just say congrats," he said.

Reactions as man flaunts house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@caleb asked:

"I heard roofless houses is not a better option. Can anyone explain why?"

@KingKarina stated:

"Too many reasons to start using that soap. inside my wardrobe."

@Mike asked:

"Ahhh where una ɗey see money? I done bomb tied."

@_TOP BOY_ said:

"Congratulation bro as I dy type na so them go take type for my own too."

@D.m.w Promise boy said:

"God as I dey congratulate my guys out there make my own no far from me Amen."

@tommie said:

"Congratulations bro, I wish for my brother too this year as GOD LIVETH."

@Fabulous said:

"Congratulation my bro as I dy type na so them go take type for my own too."

@amakacynthia16 said:

"Awww congratulations I pray my man Nd my brothers get there’s soon."

@Rowolo005 added:

"Congratulations y'all will celebrate me soon inshallah."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng