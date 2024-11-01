A lady is happy that she gained admission into the prestigious Wigwe University, a school located in Isiokpo, Rivers state

The lady shared a video in which she was seen dancing with her friend and rejoicing after resuming at the school

In the video, the lady said Wigwe University was beautiful, and people congratulated her for gaining admission

A student who commenced studies at Wigwe University shared a video to celebrate.

The lady and her friend were spotted dancing after arriving at Wigwe University which recently commenced academic activities.

The lady praised the beauty of Wigwe University. Photo credit: TikTokPretty Ella/@pharee_ and Wigwe University.

In the video posted by Pretty Ella, the two students danced in a room which appeared to be their hostel.

Ella acknowledged the beauty of Wigwe University in her post and many people congratulated her for being admitted into the school.

The video was captioned:

"This school too fine abeg."

Located in Isiokpo, Rivers state, Wigwe University has been praised by many netizens because of how neat it looks.

The school which was established by late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe has been compared to Ivy League Universities such as Harvard and Oxford.

School fees at Wigwe University

Information on the website showed that students in the colleges of arts, engineering, management and social science, and science and computing would pay slightly different school fees.

The lowest amount students would pay as fees at Wigwe University is N9.6 million per session. This is for those in the college of arts.

School fees at the colleges of engineering, science and computing, management and social sciences would be N11.9 million.

Additional charges for accommodation will be incurred, ranging from N1 million per month to N3.8 million per session.

Evangel University gives school fees discount

In a related story, the Assemblies of God Church owns a university known as Evangel University, located in Akaeze, Ebonyi state.

The fees published on Evangel University's website showed that the school gives discounts to some students.

Students who are members of the Assemblies of God Church are allowed to pay less school fees as compared to those who are not.

