A lady who resumed studies at Wigwe University, Isiokpo was glad after seeing the beautiful school environment

The student used her phone to capture a video of Wigwe University and she posted it on TikTok for people to see

The video shows that Wigwe University, built by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, looks so clean and beautiful

A Wigwe University student captured a video of the beautiful campus and shared it online.

Wigwe University recently commenced academic activities and the student was one of the people who started school there.

Wigwe University was built by Herbert Wigwe. Photo credit: Wigwe University and TikTok/@pharee_.

In a video posted on TikTok, Pharee invited people to tour the beautiful campus of Wigwe University, established by the late Access CEO Herbert Wigwe.

The video showed different places in the school, showing many beautiful buildings.

The road network inside the school and the nice scenery caught the attention of netizens.

The video is captioned:

"Come explore my campus with me."

Many Nigerians on social media are admiring the school which is located in Isiokpo, Rivers state.

Herbert Wigwe passed on earlier in the year before the school was completed and the commencement of academic activities.

Watch the video below:

School fees at Wigwe University

Information on the website showed that students in the colleges of arts, engineering, management and social science, and science and computing would pay slightly different school fees.

The lowest amount students would pay as fees at Wigwe University is N9.6 million per session. This is for those in the college of arts.

School fees at the colleges of engineering, science and computing, management and social sciences would be N11.9 million.

Additional charges for accommodation will be incurred, ranging from N1 million per month to N3.8 million per session.

