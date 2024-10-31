A lady has expressed her excitement about her biological sister being her labour and delivery nurse at the hospital

In a lovely video, she showed the moment her sister attended to her at the hospital and her joy was evident

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to gush over their relationship

A touching video showing the special bond between two sisters has melted hearts online.

The clip, shared by a new mother, revealed the unforgettable moment her biological sister played a crucial role in her labour and delivery.

Lady gushes over biological sister who attended to her during labour Photo credit: @theoriginalambernicole/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video shows two sisters in hospital

Posted by @theoriginalambernicole on TikTok, the emotional clip displayed the sisterly love and dedication as her sibling, also a nurse, attended to her during the life-changing moment.

The mother's joy and gratitude were evident as she received care from someone she trusts implicitly.

"POV: Your sister was your labour and delivery nurse. If God had favourites," the video's caption read.

TikTok users were deeply moved by the video, flooding the comments section with heartfelt messages.

Many praised the sisters' unbreakable bond, acknowledging the uniqueness of their situation.

Others shared similar experiences, buttressing the importance of family support during life's milestones.

@MelMel said:

"I would ask my sister if she knows what she’s doing."

@tymakaeli said:

"I didn't know hospital will allow that. Congratulations."

@Toneisha,MSW said:

"I didn’t know that was allowed. I guess it’s different in certain places."

@Tanisha G said:

"My favorite cousin was my L&D nurse as well. With my first, she was still in nursing school. My 2nd she was my nurse & my 3rd she was off but still came. Now with my 4th, I can be seen by her because."

@JoshilynMechelle said:

"My sister was my labor and delivery nurse. she was in both of my c sections with my sons and postpartum care. such wholesome moments."

@tameka Caldwell added:

"I love this in Pittsburgh they would never allow this. I can’t even do anything with my mom I would have loved to help deliver my niece."

Watch the video below:

Kind mum supports pregnant daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother whose 15-year-old daughter got pregnant has said that she would give the girl every support that she needs.

The woman went ahead to write about the drastic changes the body goes through during pregnancy as she cautioned teenagers.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng