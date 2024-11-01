A lady has shared her excitement with netizens on social media after arriving at her school in the United Kingdom

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady showed off the surroundings of her school and praised her mum for her support

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate her on the beginning of her new phase

A young lady's video captured her thrilling experience as she began her academic journey in the United Kingdom.

The clip posted on TikTok showed her excitement as she explored her new school surroundings.

Lady starts Masters program in UK Photo credit: @tsitsiiiiii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady set to start Masters in UK

Posted by @tsitsiiiiiii on the platform, the video showed the student's appreciation for her mother's support.

According to her, her mother helped her pack her suitcases properly and assisted her greatly in her relocation.

The video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from social media users, who praised her courage and determination.

Many admired her resilience in leaving home to pursue higher education abroad.

"As for packing my whole life in two suitcases and my mum? Thank you to my mum," the video's caption read.

Speaking on the reason for her relocation, the student emphasised her decision to pursue a Master's degree in the UK.

Her video became an inspiration to others contemplating similar life-changing decisions in their educational careers.

Reactions as lady relocates to UK

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@globerry406 said:

"I claim this with positivity, this will be my portion by this time next year."

@asake ade said:

"I've been seeing these trips with this sounds from different people page since last week I know my visa will be approved before JANUARY 2025 in Jesus name."

@becky_jahem said:

"Congratulations. I tap into this blessings and grace called favour. Thank you lord jesus."

@Nita Beauty66 reacted:

"Why is it that anytime you hear this song it means the person is traveling outside God I want to use it too."

@I AM TONIAEVANANCY said:

"I will abuse this sound soon so teyyy dey will start begging me to stop using the sound."

@Nuwagaba Leon added:

"Congratulations dear l can't wait to get my visa to be approved and l travel soon in Jesus's name Amen."

Watch the video below:

Lady speaks after relocating to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady left Nigeria two months ago and moved to the UK in search of better opportunities.

She shared her experience of living in the UK and how she overcame the challenges and doubts.

Source: Legit.ng