A Nigerian lady who wants to become a married rich woman wore a ring, a big gown and heels during Hallelujah Challenge

Her sister shared a video of the lady dancing during one of the Hallelujah Challenge live-streaming

Many who came across the video shared how they also dressed during Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

A lady showed how her sister dressed during Nathaniel Bassey's Halleluyah Challenge.

She revealed that those joining the Hallelujah Challenge were asked to dress like their miracle.

Lady dresses like rich woman during Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @ifedayormi02, Instagram/ @nathanielblow

Source: TikTok

The lady revealed that her sister wanted to become a wealthy married woman, influencing her dress.

In the lovely video shared by @ifedayormi02 on TikTok, the young lady filmed her sister dancing in a big gown, ring, high-heeled shoes, and purse.

She said:

“She said she be Iyawo/Rich woman. Na why she wear bubu gown, heels, she even carry purse.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail's lady's dressing at Hallelujah Challenge

@Fikayomi said:

"My own sister wore winter jacket and there was no light, guysss! She dey sweat she no geee commot am o."

@Victory said:

"Me self wear ring, greeted my imaginary crowds, signed marriage certificate,kneel down to receive prayer from both parents then carried my laptop and my confirmation later with passport."

@Feyishayo Akinola said:

"Dey play. i dressed like person wey go aboard ,pregnant and married."

@Ruthola03 said:

"omo I did mine with hubby ohh. Baba dress like office guy that just got a new job. me I dress like madam, carry shop key and my new apartment key. come and see dance nah."

@QueenAde said:

"And it's normal for bride to pull off their heels when they get tired in it. She rocks the challenge well and testimony is hers."

Hallelujah Challenge Testimonies

The Hallelujah Challenge, organized by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, is a popular online prayer and praise meeting that has produced various testimonies.

Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady who joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge got her marriage testimony.

Another Nigerian lady expressed her happiness when she got an appointment letter after joining the Hallelujah Challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng