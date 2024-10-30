The vice chancellor of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), Professor Muhammad Zaiyan Umar, did the unusual

In an emerging video, the academic was filmed assisting in an examination hall during the SAT 122 exam

While some people hailed the vice chancellor's action, some people faulted the academic for what he did

Professor Muhammad Zaiyan Umar, the vice chancellor of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), has caused a stir after he was recorded helping out in an exam hall.

A video of the academic in action was posted on the school's Facebook page.

Professor Muhammad Zaiyan Umar assisted in distributing question papers and answer booklets. Photo Credit: Federal University Birnin Kebbi

Source: Facebook

According to the Facebook post, Professor Muhammad inspected the examination halls and assisted in distributing question papers and answer booklets to students during the SAT 122 exam.

The incident happened on October 28.

"Vice Chancellor Federal University Birnin Kebbi Prof. MZ Umar Inspect Examination Halls, Assist in Distributing Question Papers and Answer Booklets during STA 122 on Monday October 28, 2024," the school's Facebook page wrote.

Netizens were divided over the vice chancellor's action.

Mixed reactions trail the VC's action

Micheal Augustine said:

"You can’t seat at close proximity and call it an exam … let me know when you’re ready and I will teach you how to seat in an exam hall. Nothing for you."

Danjuma Terima Dmaster said:

"Na over sabi abeg. There are 100s of administrative functions he refused to attend to them, but he is here claiming one yeye duties. Na him work?"

Moses Shut said:

"If you are caught cheating in such exams u are gone because Eye service people will full that hall."

Engr A. Hassan Nabala said:

"Well deserved leader. My 10 Year's of working in Federal University Birnin Kebbi I have never seen a VC like him. May Allah bless you sir."

Ukpong Joseph said:

"The Chancellor has no business in the exam hall, He should engage in solving problems than to administered exam."

Usulor Valentine Chima said:

"If he like let him stay there till the exam is over, students will still do their things.💯"

Mairukubta Dkg said:

"Leadership by Example" is a powerful approach where leaders model the behaviors, attitudes & work ethic they expect from their teams. Instead of merely giving instructions, they demonstrate commitment, integrity, and responsibility, inspiring others to follow naturally. When leaders embody the values they want to instill, they foster a culture of trust, accountability, and motivation. Proudly Prof."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a 41-year-old female professor who emerged as the acting vice chancellor of the University of Abuja.

VC speaks on fake professors at BUK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the vice chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), had refuted reports that the institution has 20 counterfeit professors.

This is after a broadcast medium published 100 names of purported fake professors in Nigeria alongside their institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor further noted that the National Universities Commission, the authoritative body overseeing higher education in Nigeria, had discredited and disowned any such report suggesting the presence of counterfeit professors within the university.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng