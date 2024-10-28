A young lady could not contain her joy after she sighted a train for the first time when she visited her village

The lady and other persons waited patiently for the train to pass, and when it did, they danced and shouted for joy

Many people who came across the video shared their opinions about their reactions to seeing a train

A Nigerian lady who visited her village for the first time was so happy when she sighted a train.

She also revealed that it was her first time seeing a train.

Lady rejoices as she sees train for first time. Photo: @certifieldestilo

Source: TikTok

In a fun video shared by @certifieldestilo, the lady was waiting for the train to pass with her friends.

When it finally passed, she and her friends shouted and excitedly danced.

She said:

“First time I saw a train live. It’s my first time in my village too. I can’t believe how excited I was.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sees train for first time

@Morayomi said:

"See has una Dey shout. If you see me unko."

@Emma Ifeanyi said:

"I have anger issues please. next time make the video short."

@Çhèñ-Çø said:

"If Ghanaians see this video, we are finished."

@Eka said:

"They are genuinely happy seeing a train leave for the first time, and y'all in the comments section are saying they're too local. Nawa for una o."

@Ayomide said:

"I’m I the only one who fast forward the video."

@Bahd Boi Destiny said:

"Buh joke apart, me never see train for real life before."

@PRETTY MANNIE said:

"Nor be the normal train way Dey carry me go Auchi poly be this."

Source: Legit.ng