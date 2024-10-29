A Nigerian painter who does beautiful works said that he is in the painting job despite being a graduate

The hardworking Nigerian man begged people not to look down on him because of the kind of work he does

People who saw how dedicated he is towards his craft said that he should always be proud of himself

A Nigerian graduate who became a professional painter has made a video to show one of his beautiful works.

In a video that went viral online, the man asked people not to mock him for the kind of work he does.

The man worked on the interior and exterior of houses. Photo source: @flowembassy

Professional painter in Nigeria

While painting the interior of a building, the man (@flowembassy) danced with joy to show he was proud of his handiwork.

Towards the end of his clip, a sky-like design caught the attention of many people. Many said he is a brilliant painter and should be happy of his job.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KITCHEN HOUSES & SOUVENIRS said:

"Mock you ke even if you use your certificate to work , you might not earn what you are earring now handwork is the best , can we be friend."

Awero said:

"Abeg my hubby is a painter and a tiller, u can call him for join man please."

E.O said:

"Use a mask when spraying those chemicals, it can destry your lungs otherwise .Good job."

FRANK WILLIAMS asked:

"Can you design my pop for me, I'm in ojo Lagos?"

gracious bee said:

"Mock u for wetin bro, am proud of u, nothing beats being ur own boss."

Akinz said:

"Boss, dey use metallic gold too e dey come out pass that gold wey u use."

Berry said:

"You’re good at what you do, because you’re educated. School is not scam."

Only Daddy said:

"My dear it is a lucrative job. In abroad nothing like common Job. Professional like you go home with pocket full of $$."

hanson XM said:

"Wherever you are, when God bless me reach as I go build my house, you go do this design for me."

