The skyrocketed popularity of and campaign for the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles in Nigeria is not unconnected to the rising price of petrol

While some people have embraced the cheaper alternative to petrol, others have been skeptical, and a section of Nigerians won't make the switch, one of which is Professor Kamal Bello

Professor Kamal, the current dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja, told Legit.ng five fears he has about the CNG

Weeks after the campaign for petrol-powered vehicle owners to switch to CNG gained momentum, a Nigerian academic, Professor Kamal Bello, publicly declared he won't convert his car, even if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does so.

The renowned professor cited reasons he would not make the switch and would raise an alarm about the CNG on behalf of the academic community many days later.

Professor Kamal Bello said the cost of CNG will go up with time. Photo Credit: Kamal Bello

Legit.ng had an exclusive interview with Professor Kamal, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja, for his elaborate views on the CNG.

Is CNG the best alternative Nigeria needs?

In a Facebook post on September 22, Professor Kamal was critical of the CNG as an alternative to fuel or petrol-powered vehicles.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the professor of politics and administration was asked if CNG was the best alternative the country needed, and he admitted it "could be".

The academic, however, highlighted five shortcomings of the CNG. In his words:

"CNG could be an alternative to our automotive needs but it has it's shortcomings as well which include the following among others. One, about 90% of our vehicles in Nigeria today are fuel propelled.

"Two, over 70% of our LGAs where over 70% of Nigerians reside has no provision for conversation from fuel to CNG. Three, the cost of convertion is high in a country where 70% of the population are living below poverty line.

"Currently I learnt conversation to CNG cost 1 million naira which was 300 thousand naira early last year and 700 thousand naira early this year.

"Four like every other thing in the country the cost of CNG which looks cheap presently will continue to increase, like the cooking gas is presently. Five, as the conversion to CNG is not close to many Nigerians it's refilling is also not accessible."

Why Professor Kamal won't convert to CNG

Legit.ng quizzed Professor Kamal on his stance about the CNG, and he reiterated his public assertion on September 22.

"The reason for saying that are the same as I gave above; accessibility, cost of convertion, inflation among others. In addition, it's better I manage my modest income on premium motor spirit (PMS) and whenever I cannot afford PMS I park my car and use commercial vehicle."

Economic feasibility of CNG conversion on average Nigerians

Professor Kamal had maintained that the high cost of conversion was one of the reasons he would stay put with petrol.

When asked about the economic feasibility of CNG conversion for the average consumer in Nigeria, he said:

"With time the cost of CNG will jump due to inflation in the country. Take a cue from cooking gas."

Professor Kamal's fears about the CNG

Legit.ng asked Professor Kamal about possible solutions to improve the infrastructure for CNG vehicles in Nigeria, and the academic advised that professionals and not quacks should do the conversion. He said:

"CNG is an innovation which will take time to be popular among Nigerians. As it's being introduced now and people are keying into it many more will join in the nearest future.

"My advice is that we should try to do the conversion in designated places and not from quacks to avoid avoidable incidence and accidents.

"In addition, I remember some months ago there was electrically propelled vehicles introduced into Nigerian market but today the electricity in the entire North East and North West has been in comatose for days. I pray the CNG will not face similar challenges."

