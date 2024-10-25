A Nigerian lady has shared a funny video showing the moment her pastor caught her dancing in the church

In the video, the girl was seen dancing energetically when her pastor saw her and stared at her with a shocked expression

Social media users who came across the video took turns sharing their thoughts about the pastor's reaction

A hilarious video capturing a Nigerian lady's energetic dance performance in church has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip showed the vibrant worshipper lost in the moment, unaware of her pastor's stunned gaze behind her.

Pastor stares at church member dancing energetically Photo credit: @danve_queenemmy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pastor watches female member dance energetically

Posted by @danve_queenemmy on TikTok, the video garnered massive views and sparked reactions in the comments.

The short clip revealed the lady's vibrant dance moves in the presence of some other church members, her movements filled with joy.

However, her pastor's reaction stole the show, his shocked expression spoke volumes about his thoughts.

Social media users chimed in, offering varied interpretations of the pastor's response. Some saw it as disapproval, while others believed he was simply taken aback by her energy.

"My pastor caught me dancing. Guess what he said. Happy Sunday guys," the video's caption read.

Reactions as pastor watches member dance

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Yung Phil689 said:

"That man on white was wishing he was holding oraimo cord."

@HaryourHorlar Moore reacted:

"Isn’t this the Redeem along Adigbe Road in Abk?"

@Bamzy asked:

"Why you sef go dey dance for church front like that?"

@Adunola said:

"I like ur church members. They mind their business."

@2️⃣7️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ commented:

"If I’m your pastor nah you go lead the service next Sunday."

@teemah said:

"Wow. This is RCCG resurrection chapel at monijesu adigbe in abeokuta. My regards to everyone there."

@Queen Bella reacted:

"Your pastor is like and I just finished preaching for this one."

@Luxury/budget hair in Abeokuta added:

"Who else rush to comment section to see if there is a talk about the pastor bending eye to see under is glasses."

@Mary Ĵàñe commented:

"He will be like our father who art in heaven no be small thing dey happen for earth ohh."

Watch the video below:

Pastor catches member on TikTok during service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man was suddenly called out by his pastor while service was going on to come to the altar.

The pastor said that the man has been making music videos on TikTok with his sweet voice, and he wants him to do the same thing in church.

Source: Legit.ng