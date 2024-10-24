Mother Who Graduated From University Laments As No Family Member Came To Celebrate With Her
- A mother says she has 11 siblings but lamented that none of them came to celebrate with her the day she graduated from school
- According to the lady, her both parents are still alive but they also failed to show up at her graduation
- Taking to TikTok to share her pain, the lady said only her little daughter accompanied her to the graduation event
A woman who just graduated from school said no one came from her family to celebrate with her.
She shared a video on TikTok lamenting that she has 11 siblings but none of them showed up.
Also, the woman, @psychomedic23, is angry that her parents did not think it wise to attend her graduation to celebrate with her.
She said only her little daughter accompanied her to the ceremony.
She said:
"Out of 11 siblings and two parents, only my daughter accompanied me to graduation."
Many people stormed the comment section of the post to sympathise with her while some shared their graduation experience.
See some reactions below:
@Michelle Ajanga said:
"At least they paid your school fees."
@precious said:
"I was there alone without a new dress, neither a shoe nor food, then nikapanda matatu nikaenda home. I cried harder and louder."
@shekowmwangi0 said:
"Sorry mamaa. Out of 5 siblings and one parent, nobody received me from surgery."
@lree said:
"In 2008 may I lost my 1st born and no member of my family came neither for burial."
@Alice Benson said:
"My daughter came to my graduation too with my parents, and now it's her graduation, one day she called me and reminded me that mom I came to your graduation. Now it's mine you have to come."
@Suzanne Njoroge said:
"Then there is me who didn't attend my own graduation. I couldn't imagine wearing a gown without my parents witnessing my graduation. They both passed on when I was on campus."
