A Nigerian lady has graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state where she studied nursing

The lady said she passed through a lot of challenges before she was able to complete her studies at ABUAD

She said she fell sick at some points and that her final year was the most challenging of the years she spent in school

A Nigerian lady is now a holder of a bachelors degree in nursing and she has become a registered nurse.

She has received her nursing degree and she came on social media to celebrate the achievement.

The lady studied nursing and she has become a registered nurse. Photo credit: TikTok/@dam_mie0.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by Damie, she said she faced so many challenges before she graduated.

Damie said schooling was challenging and that the final year was the hardest as she fell sick severely.

Her words:

"To think that my final year was the most challenging year of my life, from almost losing my life, to being on oxygen to breathe almost every month, to developing health issues, to crying almost every day of my life, to battling depression over again. But I still did it, and I ended well. All I can say is Thank you JESUS. I'm entirely grateful to God, my family, partner and friends.... All I can say to myself is; you did well, you fought for what you wanted and you accomplished it, you came, you saw and you conquered. I am so proud of you and I cant wait for what life has in store for you. "The tassel was worth the hassle."

Reactions to Damie's achievement

@Ahm Janet said:

"Na so so doctor graduate full my fyp. Congrats y'all."

@GOD'S FAVORITE said:

"Congratulations to you l tap from your grace."

@SHY kaysolo said:

"Congratulations my baby girl; proud of you."

Source: Legit.ng