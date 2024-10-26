A lady posted a video on TikTok showing how she reunited with her mother after 24 years of being apart

According to the video, the lady was actually meeting with her biological mother for the very first time in over two decades

Incidentally, she herself had become a mother by the time she got to meet with her mom and she went with her baby

A lady warmed many hearts on social media after she shared a video showing her reunion with her mother.

The lady said she and her mother were seeing each other for the first time after 24 years.

The lady said her mother left 24 years ago. Photo credit: TikTok/@zeezahh_0.

In a video shared on TikTok by Azeezah, she was spotted counting down to the last hour until she and her mother reunited at the airport.

It was a moment of joy for both mother and daughter when they saw each other at the airport.

The lady explained that her mother had left her and her brother 24 years ago, but she was the only one left.

In a separate post, she sadly said her brother was late and would not get to see their mother, who would soon be back.

Incidentally, Azzezah now has her own baby and she was with the child at the airport to welcome her mother.

According to Azeezah, she and her mother have been speaking only on the phone for the past 24 years.

Her words:

"I don't know how to act so I just hugged her and my son gave her the flowers. It's been 24 years of talking on the phone without seeing each other. I have prayed for this moment all my life. She left two of us and came back to only me but at least I gave her a grandson."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother returns home after 24 years

@Favourite said:

"Me soon. I pray for this day all my life now."

@__mo.nk__ said:

"So so happy for you POOKIE."

@ajayiaduragbemi80 said:

"My greetings to her ..... Congratulations dear."

Man returns home from USA

A Nigerian man who has lived and worked in the United States for many years has returned home.

The man said he worked as a medical doctor at the famous Johns Hopkins but now lives in Nigeria. According to him, he worked in the US for 25 years before deciding to make a return with his family.

