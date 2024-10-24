A lady who sells shoes on social media has said she sold one to someone who lives in the United Kingdom

She sent the shoes to the person from Nigeria, but unfortunately, the shoes were delivered to the wrong address in the UK

The Nigerian lady who received the shoes had started wearing them even though they did not belong to her

A lady said she sold a pair of shoes to someone living in the United Kingdom.

She sent the shoes from Nigeria to be delivered to the customer in the UK.

Phinesmile said the shoes were delivered to the wrong address. Photo credit: X/@phinesmile.

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately, the shoes were delivered to the wrong address and to the wrong person.

In her story on X, Phinesmile said the person who received the shoes happens to be a Nigerian lady.

The lady had already started wearing the shoes even though they did not belong to her.

Phinesmile said:

"I just got a call from my logistics in the UK, and I am just shaking my head. They delivered an item to the wrong location and to a Nigerian in UK, when they discovered, they reached out to her, and Madam has started wearing the shoes that weren't hers. They said at first she denied receiving the shoes until they got cctv evidence. Now she's saying she can't pay. While they do their legal battle, let me look for the shoes and send out another one, as well as call the customer. Things we face in business."

See the full post below:

Reactions as shoe is delivered to the wrong person

@OloriSiji1 said:

"Ahn ahn. She carry naija behavior enter YouKay."

@dunniszn_ said:

"Wearing shoes that are not hers is wild o. She didn’t even know the sender or anything."

@Rebs_dearie said:

"That's how we know thieves. This is terrible. So what can be done to rectify the situation?"

Man opens suya joint in the UK

In a related story, a Nigerian man who lives in the UK has opened a roadside joint where he sells roasted meat, popularly called suya.

A Nigerian lady said she saw the man's video on TikTok and decided to visit the suya joint to also buy meat.

The man's roadside suya shop is located in Peckham, London, and a video of him roasting meat is trending online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng