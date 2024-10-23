A lady has shared the content of a letter she got from her husband and it is trending on social media

The woman said she was surprised when she got the letter from her man and she quickly opened it

However, when she opened it, what she saw made her laugh and people also laughed after she posted it

Reactions have trailed a letter a man wrote to his wife of 11 years.

The woman took to social media to share the content of the letter and it went viral.

According to JoyyUnSpeakable, her husband handed her the letter and she wondered what was in it.

She confess that she was apprehensive until she saw the content of the letter.

She said:

"Ladies … choose yourself. I woke up to this nonsense after almost 11 years of marriage. I won’t even lie … he had me nervous at first, then I laughed so hard … this made my morning."

However, when she opened the letter, it was nothing serious as her husband was merely asking for a safe space to watch his favourite match undisturbed.

The man wrote:

"Dear wife. Let me start this off by saying that I Love You dearly. You mean the world to me. However I owe it to myself as well as you to be completely honest with you. I have to come forward with my truth. I hate to do it this way but it's now or never because what I'm about to say has to be said.

"Tonight on October 22nd 2024 marks opening night for the New York Knicks 24-25 season. I will be watching the game tonight. That means from 7pm (that's when pregame starts), to whatever time the game ends I will not be a husband or a father. Y'all are on your own for a couple of hours. No I will not watch our shows with you. No I will not get you something sweet. I will not take the dog out. I will not get the kid in bed either. I will sit on my couch, drink in hand and I will watch the game. That's it. This doesn't mean I love you guys any less. It just means tonight is not about y'all. It's about ruining the Boston Celtics ring ceremony. The rest of the season is negotiable up until the point in time we reach the playoffs. Then I will have to abandon y'all again temporarily.

"If you have any question please feel free to reach out to me. You can call me at well you have my number. Just call me if you need me. I look forward to seeing and talking to you later. AFTER the game that is. Love, Fred."

See the post below:

Reactions as man writes his wife a letter

@tallyohhh said:

"Lmao this is funny, but what is it with men and sports that makes them get like this? I don’t understand, it’s weird."

@TheJoeySwoll said:

"Not gonna lie I was NOT expecting that it had me going the first half. Kudos to you both for having a fun marriage and messing with each other. You need to get him back tho and get us a Part 2!"

