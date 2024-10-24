A Nigerian lady has shared her surprising conversation with a young Yoruba man who's based in Germany

In the chat, the man declared his interest in her and listed the relationship rules he would want her to abide by

According to him, he wasn't forcing her to abide by the rules but not being able to abide would mean that they can't push further with the relationship

A Nigerian lady recently shared a shocking conversation with a Yoruba man living in Germany, revealing his stringent and controlling relationship expectations.

The lady, who took to TikTok to expose the man's unexpected demands, claimed they met on Instagram.

Man gives lady stern conditions for relationship

Man warns against having male friends

Ashabi_chanter60 posted screenshots of their chat, showing the man's startling requirements for their potential relationship.

He demanded she remove male followers and pages on Instagram, make her account private, and grant him access to her social media and messaging apps.

Furthermore, he asked for her "body count" and insisted on prohibiting male presence in her life, except for family members.

The man also restricted her movements, allowing her to visit clubs only with his accompaniment.

He justified these demands by citing traditional Yoruba cultural values, emphasising the man's role as the head of the household.

In his words:

"I have a big work for you but I leave it to you whether you want to do it or not and how fast. I checked your Instagram. I want you to remove any male follower that isn't related to you by blood. And the same thing for the pages that you are following. Then when you have done that, I want you to make it private.

"I know guys will want to chat up pretty girls like you. I don't want that to happen to my woman. You can give me access to your Instagram page. I want to see screenshot of your telegram inbox and WhatsApp inbox regularly especially in the beginning.

"Please be honest. God is watching everything. What is your body count? One thing you need to know about me is that I am very old fashioned. I believe in the Yoruba culture our ancestors used to believe in. I want you to know that for me and you to have a chance, then there can be no male presence in your life apart from your father, brother and me.

"Since we would have a long distance relationship, the same would count for your phone. I would not even want any male on your phone and yes I will check. The same thing will go for all your social media channels. Let me know if this is too much for you so I can stop here. The only time you can go to club is when I am there.

"It seems you are doing different kinds of side businesses. I am wary of that because on the one side I don't want my woman to be moving outside a lot because of the possibility of interacting with males of any kind and the other thing I want complete visibility over the whole finances of my woman. I believe the Yoruba culture that the man is the head of the household and any money the woman makes should be visible to him. So I want to ask what is the monthly income you are making from all your side businesses now?"

Reactions trail man's relationship rules

TikTok users expressed concern for her well-being and warned against unhealthy partnerships.

According to them, such controlling behaviour can indicate emotional abuse and potential harm.

@REINE said:

"The way u were still engaging him, e be like u like the guy, because na from the first one I for don stop am there with swear and blocking."

@Thrift vendor in abuja said:

"Please stick to him, no leave am oh abeg make he no con jam me."

@Adesuwa said:

"You really like am. If not the conversation no suppose long reach this extent."

@Folasade Oloye said:

"This man is all shades of red flag and he’s making it look like you are the one asking him out."

@MENA said:

"If he’s very controlling he should go and get ps5 but this your man love you die hold your baby."

@shekina added:

"Shei na long distance?? I go accept and give him my own rules and that is, he will be giving me monthly allowance of 5m. Even my business I go stop am I will even delete all my social media accounts."

@Melissa2312_ added:

"I'm a man too but I'll be honest with you that this is a red flag. I hope you pay attention now b4 it eventually turn to story dat touch."

Watch the video below:

Man leaks his chat with crush

