A Nigerian lady has shared a video lamenting bitterly over her father's insistence on imposing a career on her

In a video, the lady who has passion for music said her father has been pressurising her to go to a law school

While sharing her situation, she opened up about her plans to elope from home, but considers her father's health

A young Nigerian lady recently took to social media to express her frustration and despair over her father's persistent attempts to dictate her career path.

The aspiring singer felt trapped and suffocated by her father's insistence that she gets a professional law degree.

Lady kicks against dad's career choice for her Photo credit: @quappileee/TikTok.

Lady hints on eloping from family

In a touching video posted on TikTok by @quappileee, the lady revealed her father's relentless pressure to pursue a career in law, despite her passion for music.

She explained how he forced her to study law and now insists she attend law school to acquire more professional backing.

The lady, who has completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), feels her dreams are being crushed.

Her father's expectations have reduced her to a "sales girl," she said, emphasising her desire for independence.

Desperate to escape the toxic situation, she considered eloping but hesitated due to concerns about her father's health, specifically his high blood pressure.

In her words:

"I need to leave home. These people don't want me to follow my dreams. I'm done with school my dad has made me his sales girl. Talking about me working in the bank after NYSC. Forced me to study law. Still forcing me to go to law school. How do I explain to this man that I want to do music? Like you have the money to sponsor me for God's sake. I don't like it here. I want to elope but I'm worried about his BP."

Reactions as aspiring singer laments online

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Friesco said:

"U think say he easy to blow fit music industry. Try and go to the street of Lagos, you will see so many up coming Artist."

@Amy said:

"Hmmmmm,your parents want what’s best for you, financial stability/ academic validation."

@Peace said:

"Stay there ooo. Outside cost, some of us don’t have parents who can afford planning a future for us.We create ours from scratch."

@suzie francis said:

"After my nysc I started working o, dem wan use shout wound me still I didn't go back, today I can stand on my own. Liberate yourself o."

@abloodydropofmary said:

"I'll tell you to please go to the Nigerian Law School first, hopefully they even post you to a distant campus, you'll get good connects there and even choose to start up your own life in the said state."

@OLUWAJOY added:

"Finish your law school. Hold that one for hand fess. Then go on to chase your music (their support or not). The future is unpredictable get your llb/Bl in the bag. Many entertainers have done it."

Source: Legit.ng