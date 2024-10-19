A lady's hilarious Hallelujah Challenge video has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok

The lady desires to travel abroad and dressed like someone abroad-bound while dancing with her suitcase in hand

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online praise program held every year and convened by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey

An abroad hopeful channelled her dream in faith as she looked the part while partaking in the Hallelujah Challenge.

In a video reposted on TikTok, the lady in heels danced at home while dragging her suitcase.

Reposting the clip, @riri_dollarz laughed at the lady and prayed it came to pass. Hallelujah Challenge is an interdenominational hour-long online praise program convened by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey.

It is held annually and features praise and prayers. During the Hallelujah Challenge, participants are directed to dance while acting out their heart's desire.

Mixed reactions trailed the abroad hopeful's Hallelujah Challenge clip.

Watch her video below:

People commented on her Hallelujah Challenge participation

Irinen_TessyT said:

"😂😂😂I watched my video this morning and kept laughing ,I remembered Sarah laughed too😂😂."

JuicyGists with Abby said:

"Eeeeii 😅😅😅😅That's how we demonstrate our Faith and it shall come to pass Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏😅😅."

user9319918097378 said:

"I'm awaiting my flight aswell 🙏🙏🙏 Amen to our miracle that have been established!"

just mara said:

"Girl I had traveling box my lab coat and my passport."

nurse oscar2017 said:

"God has settled us all in Jesus name Amen congratulations to us."

Samiat said:

"I carried white paper with Nigerian passport written on it and two slip as boarding pass was written on it. it is done in Jesus name."

Oghenefejiro of God said:

"I thought it was only me that carried suitcase ooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had married after joining Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge.

Food blogger shares her Hallelujah Challenge testimony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a food blogger, Sisi Yemmie, had shared how she was healed during Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge.

While Nathaniel Bassey, also a youth pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), was singing during the Hallelujah Challenge, he mentioned that someone called Sisi had back pain. He decreed healing upon the person.

In a post on Instagram, Sisi Yemmie said she was the person, and as she knelt to pray with the back pain, she received healing as she stood up. She noted that the pain has been consistent since she gave birth to her twin babies.

