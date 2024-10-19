A 300 level student of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) has showcased the worrying message someone sent her on WhatsApp

She noted that a similar kind of message was sent via an anonymous message when she was a freshman

In the message, the person vowed to make sure she doesn't graduate with them and also pitied her parents that "they will be losing their only daughter"

An IMSU student, identified as Zubbie, has posted the threat an unknown number sent to her on WhatsApp.

Zubbie, in 300 level, shared her WhatsApp conversation with the person behind the unknown number on TikTok.

The person vowed to make sure Zubbie doesn't graduate. Photo Credit: @z.u.b.b.i.e

Source: TikTok

Zubbie said it had happened before

Zubbie revealed that someone had sent a similar message via an anonymous link in her 100 level.

The confident lady dismissed the threat conveyed in the message and declared she would graduate and not die before her time.

"This kind of message was sent to IMSU shaker anonymous night when I was in 100lvl second semester but guess what I'm in my 300lvl and still counting and one thing is sure I must graduate I'll never die before my time and nobody can do anything to stop that.... whoever that is.... just know you're fighting yourself not Zubbie...I AM UNSTOPPABLE.... deal with it," Zubbie wrote.

Threat message Zubbie got

In the message, the unknown person vowed to ensure she doesn't graduate and expressed pity for Zubbie's parents that they would lose her.

"You're a very strong girl Zubby.

"But I swear I'll stop at nothing to make sure you don't graduate with us.

"I just pity ur parents cuzz they'd be losing their only daughter.

"Be safe Zubby I am always around you," one of the messages from the unknown number read.

However, Zubbie covered the number with an emoji.

People react to the IMSU student's post

pretty damsel💯💢 said:

"Report the number to police so proper investigation can be made not every trait is empty God will guide you still report to security."

Wicked girl 😈🤕 said:

"Mind whom you stay around this period even ur closest friends please 🙏.... Don't eat or drink anyhow and above all be very prayerful and humble God would see you through."

BIG DUDE 👑 said:

"Please just leave the school at the moment please I don't know you and I don't wanna feel bad too."

Ellaley25_12 said:

"Crazy how I got a scary message like this while in my finals,...I summoned all courage to tell my mum abt it...N guess what.... I already graduated."

Thrift By Peaceful ✌️ said:

"Check the number on opay to see if is registered dis idea saved me from the same thing."

Gina💘💘 said:

"Them threaten u.

"U cover number.

"Weldone oo."

lulu said:

"Are u okay?

"Why are u covering the no??"

