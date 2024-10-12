A Nigerian student's embarrassing moment at a school debate competition has gone viral after she forgot her points during the event

In the video, the girl began by greeting her fellow students and staff before presenting her argument that education is better than money

Unfortunately, during her presentation, she suddenly forgot her lines and couldn't remember what to say next

The young orator's attempt to argue that education surpasses wealth in importance took an unexpected turn when she suffered a memory lapse.

Student forgets her points during debate

A clip of the incident, shared on TikTok by @ola_ziz8, first showed the confident teenager beginning her presentation with a warm greeting to her peers and teachers.

However, mid-speech, she suddenly drew a blank, unable to recall her next points to support the motion.

The girl's distress was evident as she clasped her head, her face etched with embarrassment.

Despite her desperate efforts to regain composure, she remained stuck without recalling what next to say.

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the audience intervened, erupting into applause to alleviate her discomfort.

Reactions trail video of school debate

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, sparked an outpouring of reactions from viewers worldwide.

Watch the video below:

