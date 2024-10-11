A Nigerian lady has shared the challenge she's facing as a remote worker living in her father's house

In a hilarious video, she showed herself sorting beans in a tray to cook for the family while working at the same time

Social media users who watched the video shared their similar experiences working from their parents' houses

A funny video revealing one of the major challenges of working from home while living with family has gotten attention on TikTok.

The clip captured a young lady multitasking by sorting beans carefully while working with her laptop.

Remote worker's experience in father's house trends

Shared by @kosiiso on TikTok, the video provided a glimpse into the realities of remote work in a family setting.

Despite having a job to do, the lady still had no other choice than to select beans to cook for her family.

The video sparked a wave of comments from social media users who shared similar experiences of working from their parents' homes.

Many recounted instances of being tasked with household errands, despite being engaged in their jobs.

"POV: You work remotely in your father's house," the video's caption read.

Reactions as remote worker shares ordeal

TikTok users offered words of wisdom, advising remote workers to maintain a separate workspace, ideally outside their family home.

This, they argued, would minimise distractions and help establish a clearer boundary between work and personal life.

@miss.dheee said:

"This is why I work from a workspace Monday-Friday."

@Daisy stated:

"Pleaseeee put me on in a remote job ion mine been paid $5 per hr."

@EllaSomy said:

"Me this evening trying to meet up with deadlines and my mom is asking me to make soup for dinner."

@Auze stated:

"During covid when we did online classes, I wash plate while I’m in class. My mother didn’t give a damm."

@Dee said:

"This is so real. You just know that your lunch break is for turning eba and warming soup."

@jaslynnasami said:

"I swear to God. Yesterday my boss asked me to proofread documents for him and my mom was telling me to make dinner. Where do I start."

@Caprivi_ said:

“Why do you work from home if you know you’re not going to do anything in the house” ma’am it’s because I have anxiety doesn’t mean I have to be your slave."

@backendbro stated:

"This is not cool. Your parents don't respect y'all enough. I thank God for my parents. They don't disturb me anytime I'm at my desk."

@Mimi added:

"As a child from an Africa parent home and you don’t know how to multitask. I just want to know how else you survived."

