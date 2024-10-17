A mother has expressed her shock on social media after her son insisted on giving his first salary to his father

According to the woman, her son's father abandoned him when he was just three, still the boy chose to care about him

The mother further lamented that her son who didn't give her a dime from the money, insisted on sending everything to his dad

A young boy, despite being abandoned by his father at the age of three, chose to extend a helping hand to the very person who left him.

His mother shared the touching story on TikTok, sparking lots of reactions in the comments section.

Son insists on giving salary to dad

The woman identified as @aladeenitan on TikTok revealed how her son insisted on sending his entire first salary to his father in Nigeria.

The father, having abandoned his family years ago, had reappeared in his son's life when they needed his permission to enable him travel overseas.

The mother recounted her struggles in raising her son alone, sacrificing tirelessly to provide for his education and well-being.

She expressed surprise that her son's first thought upon receiving his salary was to support his absent father, rather than rewarding her dedication.

In her words:

"My son said I should send his first salary to his father in Nigeria who abandoned him as a baby. He said his father doesn't have money to eat. I was surprised and I said after all the suffering I passed through for him.

"His father stopped taking care of him when he was three years. I trained him in primary, secondary school. But his first work, he didn't think of me. He didn't say I should take money and buy even if it's chewing gum."

Reactions as mum shares ordeal with son

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the situation.

@Gentledafe said:

"That boy is a great man!He has cleared his destiny. First salary is for the father!"

@GentleStubbornBIGTE said:

"You carry pinkie travel leave the papa for Nigeria come dey lie say the man abandon him son."

@okanstalk said:

"You are a great woman to have raise a good son, the Father will bless the child and you will enjoy more from the son. Best wishes."

@Mayor Divine said:

"Its becoz he's in a better place na if he's surfing till date will he see money to send to his father lele. That's why I use to tell women when u are leaving man leave kid for them too."

@GerardStallion added:

"It because you trained him with love and you did not give him reason to hatee his father or better still he understand life can be difficult for men sometimes."

