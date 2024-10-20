Odion Ighalo and his estranged wife, Sonia Adesuwa, have continued to trade jibes at each other on social media

The former Super Eagles striker has allegedly separated from his wife amid reports of an imminent divorce

Ighalo's elder brother has explained the family's position over the situation, saying Sonia remains 'our wife'

Steve Ighalo, the elder brother of Al-Wehda of Saudi striker Odion Ighalo, has waded into the marital tussle between the football star and his lover.

Former Manchester United striker Ighalo has been enmeshed in marital controversy on social media with his estranged wife, Sonia Adesuwa.

Adesuwa has remained adamant, taking time to share jibes at the football star on the internet.

Odion Ighalo’s brother Steve says the football star is still married to Sonia Adesuwa. Photo: Babajide Orevba.

Tori News reports that she recently took to social media to demand bank details where she could return the bride price paid by the player's family.

She said returning the N24million paid as her bride price when they married has been difficult.

Linda Ikeji reports that Sonia and Jude have since gone their separate ways, and according to her, it has been challenging to annul their marriage by returning her bride price.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Ighalo's elder brother Steve, disclosed that she remains a member of the family as long as the bride price is yet to be returned.

"Whether she's returning the dowry or not, that's not our business; what's our business is that if she wants to return it, all left for her and the family.

"We have asked our brother to ignore that part of the conversation whenever she's talking on the internet blasting.

"Odion hasn't told us that he has stopped marrying her. He did not tell us they are no longer in a relationship or in marriage

"Where we come from, in Benin, women have the right to talk on their own, but since the dowry has not been returned, she is still our wife."

Sonia Adesuwa apologises

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a lengthy post on her Instagram story, she said that terminating a connection or friendship is always difficult for her, which is why she is cautious about who she allows into her life.

She reflected on how she and Jude had journeyed together and expressed gratitude for God's blessing upon their life.

She mentioned how they both battled to make their marriage work despite the possibility of divorce.

