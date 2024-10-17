A CNG tank explosion has occurred, with multiple individuals reported to have been injured in the incident

A viral video posted on social media shows the car being torn apart after the explosion on Thursday

There was no loss of life as a result of the incident, but reports indicate that three people were injured in various ways

Nigerians have reacted to the explosion of a compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle at the NIPCO gas station in Aduwawa, along the Benin-Auchi highway, on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The aftermath of the explosion is captured in a viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter).

CNG vehicle explodes in Edo Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

In the video, a station wagon, whose entire rear section was obliterated, is shown with shrapnel scattered across the premises.

Several other nearby vehicles were also damaged, with visible dents from the blast. The explosion reportedly occurred during the refuelling of the station wagon’s CNG cylinder.

Leadership reports that in the video, several persons were injured, with the person recording noting that one of the victims, whose leg may have been severed, had been rushed to the hospital.

President Tinubu's administration is promoting the CNG initiative, and it is considered a cheaper alternative to the very expensive petrol, which sells for over N1,000 per litre, compared to CNG at N260.

Nigerians react

@legend_082 wrote:

"I hope lesson is learned here. Never go against the recommendation of the car manufacturer. I haven’t heard or seen government cars being converted to CNG. That would tell you something is definitely wrong.

@kingkhone4real said:

"If it's a CNG explosion, then it was caused by poor installation. This is gonna be a very bad market for the promoters of CNG in Nigeria. NB: CNG is safe, and explosion is rare. Don't panic."

@MJO_Maddox added

"Only factory produced CNG vehicles are relatively safe. Cars converted to CNG vehicles are not safe."

@MJO_Maddox commented:

"Change to CNG change to CNG. No one is talking about the explosion. That is it."

CNG: FG opens portal to convert cars and pay later

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government launched an application portal for Nigerians to convert their vehicles from Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, to CNG.

The National Orientation Agency, in a statement titled “Payment Plan to Make it Easier to Switch to CNG,” announced that Nigerians can apply via the portal to convert their vehicles to CNG and spread payments through monthly instalments.

The statement noted that there are flexible payment options and assured applicants of support throughout the process with chances of quick approval.

