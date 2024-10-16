A touching video of a Nigerian man promising to buy a car in faith has captured the attention of netizens on TikTok

In the video, the man stood in front of a car dealership, pointed at an expensive car and vowed to buy it with God by his side

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to encourage the young man

An emotional declaration of faith by a Nigerian man has gone viral on TikTok, garnering encouragement and support from netizens.

The video showed the determined man standing in front of a car dealership, repeatedly pointing at a high-end vehicle.

Man desires luxury ride at car dealership Photo credit: @remmymatics/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man vows to buy luxury car

With strong conviction, he proclaimed his intention to purchase the car, attributing his future success to divine intervention.

In the video posted by @remmymatics, he passionately declared that he would walk into a dealership one day to buy a car.

In his words:

"This motor I go buy am. The creator of the universe. The maker of heaven and earth will make me to buy this motor. No be by power and might but by the power of God. I go buy this motor."

Reactions as man demonstrates great faith

The man's sincere and emotive words deeply touched TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with inspiring messages and words of encouragement.

Many praised his faith and optimism, while others shared their experiences of overcoming adversity through perseverance and divine guidance.

@user61414626799273 said:

"Amen brother as you include the name of God and by his grace congratulations in advance bro."

@Matex stated:

"Nothing is impossible. Believe in your dream and work towards it."

@Randall said:

"The creator of the universe. The maker of heaven and earth,By the grace of God, by the power of God, will make me afford my needs."

@Stephen Andrew stated:

"He might not buy it from you, but as he as said it, the universe will make it happen for him."

@samtexchange said:

"When I was growing up there’s this land close to our compound in the village anytime I walk pass I will say in my mind that I will buy this land one day I never told anyone last two years my dad call that one land come out close to our house the people wan do burial if I will buy I say yes any amount today the land is mine there’s power in the tongue in anything you believe."

@riley added:

"Dey whine ur self, nor go hustle, dey use mouth buy motor, naso dem dey buy Lamborghini nor full my house."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng