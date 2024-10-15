A Nigerian man has shared a photo of a portable brick game which he recently purchased for himself

While sharing the photo, the young man revealed that he was moved to buy it because he couldn't afford it as a child

Social media users reacted massively to the post on X as they reminisced over their past experiences

A Nigerian man has gone viral on X after sharing his reason for acquiring a vintage portable brick game.

He shared a photo of the iconic blue handheld game on X, revealing that his childhood desire to own one had finally been realised.

Man shows off portable brick game

The photo shared by @ambryon on the platform showed the game resting in the palm of his hand.

In his caption, @ambryon expressed how financial constraints had denied him the joy of owning the game in his younger days.

"Today, I bought this game because when I was young, I couldn't afford it," he said.

Reactions as man buys brick game

The post touched Nigerians who flooded the comments section with their stories of childhood longing and eventual purchase.

Many shared similar experiences of coveting toys or games that were beyond their means, only to acquire them later in life.

Emem said:

"Where did you get it? I must make my inner child happy."

Sifoz wrote:

"Those were the days my friend, and I think petrol price was 10 bucks a litter."

Chief said:

"Same way am buying a laptop because when I needed it my parents could not afford it."

Angelou said:

"Unaweza nisaidia nicheze game moja I heal as well. I remember I was beaten by a neighbor because i touched it. Till date I ask myself questions."

Drayne said:

"Please do. Some of us are just watching some movies that were blockbusters when we were kids."

Natanena said:

"I also do that buy me Zoo biscuits and Jolly Jammers. Some see a small purchase, I see the Greatness of God."

Eddie Brendan said:

"I know the feeling. Got myself a PlayStation that I don't even play for the very same reason."

Avena added:

"Such a big device for such a small screen! The world has changed so much in the meantime."

