Regina Legum, the Nigerian lady who got axed by her boss after she attended the popular 'Obidient' rally in Port Harcourt has landed a new job and a scholarship

Regina got the shorter end of the stick and was butted out of the hotel where she worked and was earning N20k after she attended the rally held for Peter Obi

The latest positive twist of events is coming after Regina's case reached the ears of OPM Pastor, Gift Chibuzor Chinyere

Appostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has annnounced mouthwatering offers for Regina Legum, the girl who was sacked from her hotel work after attending 'Obident' rally.

The rally was heled in Port Harcourt in support of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Grace located the girl and she got a new job. Photo credit: Facebook/Chibuzor Chinyere and Peter Obi.

Source: UGC

Apparently, Regina's boss did not like the fact that she took part in the rally and decided to show her the exite door. She was being paid N20k at the hotel.

Her story emerged online and soon reached Pastor Chibuzor who invited Regina who is a student of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

New job, university scholarship for Regina

The man of God said the young lady has been given a new job plus university scholarship.

He wrote on his verfied Facebook page:

"She has now started work at our OPM ultramodern printing press. Salary now 50k including university scholarship. God is always ready to turn your sorrow to joy."

Regina is said to be from Ogoni in Rivers state and she is also training her self in school before the burden was lifted. Appostle Chibuzor declined to mention the name of the hotel that sacked Regina from her job.

Social media reactions

Deluxury Nails said:

"God is Happy with OPM. God bless you more Daddy. More grace sir."

Godspower Amadi said:

"Thanks Daddy OPM WORLDWIDE...l believe anointed divine servant of the most high God.... May God Almighty continue to protect and keep you healthy forever in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Bricklayer gets overseas scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apoostle Chibuzor offered scholarshi to a bricklayer.

The young man's fortunes changed dramatically after he met the man of God.

A touching photo shared on Facebook showed him before and after transformation.

Source: Legit.ng