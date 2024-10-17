Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has reacted to claims that he has been humbled after he was jailed by Burna Boy

The music star spoke out upon his release from detention as he shared his jail experience with fans

Speed Darlington’s video soon went viral and drew reactions from the rapper’s social media fans

Nigerian rapper Darlington Achakpo, aka Speed Darlington, has bragged about not being humbled despite getting arrested.

Recall that the self-styled Scorpion King was jailed following a petition written by singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy. He was eventually released after a few days and has taken to social media to rant.

In one of his recent posts, Akpi discussed how people should not mistake his silence for humility. According to him, his reason for not posting online as much is that his phone was collected and hasn’t been returned.

Nigerians react as Speed Darlington says he has been arrested 18 times. Photos: @20takeoffs

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Speedy said he has not changed, and he is still the same man he used to be. The rapper added that his civil rights were violated by the Nigerian police because they detained him for four days without access to his phone so that he could not reach his lawyer or family members.

He said:

“I no humble anything o, don’t get it twisted, I’m still the regular Speedometer, Scorpion King, nothing changed. I’m the number one artist in the zoo. I dey get work, I dey trend, I dey reject N1 million on a regular. No gang affiliation, I still dey get work. Pay attention to my greatness, na me be number one. I no dey post because I no get beta phone. Police violate my civil rights and my human rights sef. They denied me opportunity to talk to my family, to my lawyer. Rule says na two days, they hold me for four days without any opportunity to speak to my people, that’s why he be like say I no dey social media like I used to.”

I’ve been arrested 18 times - Speed Darlington

Speaking further in the video, Speed Darlington noted that he has been through the bottomless pit, and he is stronger now.

According to the rapper, he has been arrested a total of 18 times, 17 in America and one in Nigeria.

He also lamented about how people without name, status or money in Nigeria are finished owing to his own jail experience. In his words:

“What doesn’t kill me can only make me stronger and I am stronger now. 17 arrests in the USA plus this one now, 18 arrests, I am stronger. I’ve been to the bottom hole, ground zero, bottomless pit where there is no hope, if you no know anybody, if you no get money, connections, name, your own don finish. I keep telling you guys, we need a new country, corruption is rooted here, this one is not going anywhere. If you no get name, your own don finish. Many people in that place, ‘musician shey you go make video if you comot about this? 11 months I dey here, no court, six months I dey here no court’.”

There’s nothing Burna Boy can do again

Speed Darlington also said that his colleague, Burna Boy, can no longer do anything to him because he is sure the Grammy-winning musician would not want the kind of attention his case would bring.

He said:

“Nothing my colleague can do to me again, he has done it all.” “

You know it’s him and I don’t think he wants that kind of heat. Look at the comment section, everybody is on my side.”

He also said:

“Everybody is on my side. No be say I don humble o, I’m still me, I just don’t have better phone, na im make I no dey post.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Speed Darlington speaks on his jail time

Speed Darlington’s statement about being arrested a total of 18 times, as well as him not being humbled by Burna Boy, drew reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Lisaswannnn:

“See who una dey beg for 😂😂 i said it , he will come out and still make mouth . Lets not forget hes only out cos hes mother pleaded with burna and we all know how burna feels about mothers!”

Nujubae:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Akpi sometimes be like person wey dy go from grass to forest.”

Furnace_sp:

“Why didn't you mention the name "Burna Boy" like you used to 😂.”

klaus_odera:

“You no get better phone but you Dey reject 1m. Akpi lie on us, we are your mouka foam 😂.”

happiness_ukoha:

“Akpi lawyer is tired of him at this point😩.”

Covenant_willz:

“You big pass Burna but you no get better phone, okokobioko 😂😂😂.”

munachy2022:

“Ur mama no go see this one now o😂😂😂😂if them enter u again make nobody come dey knee down dey cry o.”

emyking_official:

“U guys not hearing what he is saying about people detained wrongly na cho cho cho be una problem.”

i_am_agbonz:

“Nobody can humble my President 😍😍. Normally we supposed sue police.”

Rully_king1:

“"NO GANG AFFILIATION" and he's still loved genuinely, we now know who's bigger. They got nothing on you my Presdo, if you check am well everything is for your own good. Derereng!!”

Speed Darlington apologises to Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has issued a statement on social media after his client’s release from detention.

The letter which was an apology to Burna Boy and his mother detailed the steps Akpi had taken after the whole saga.

Nigerians had things to say about Speedy apologising to Burna Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng