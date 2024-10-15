William Paul Troost-Ekong, the captain of Nigeria's Super Eagles team, has generated a buzz after he displayed his meal

The 31-year-old professional footballer enjoyed a meal of fufu with what looked like egusi soup and people observed no meat was part of the meal

Reacting, a Nigerian man in the diaspora has offered an insight into why the Al-Kholood centre-back ate without meat

A Nigerian man based overseas, @wizarab10, has reacted to a photo of Super Eagles captain Ekong's meal.

Following their ordeal in Libya, Ekong shared an update on X and a picture of fufu and soup he treated himself to.

Ekong enjoyed a meal of fufu with what appeared to be egusi soup. Photo Credit: @WTroostEkong

Ekong's post sent social media users into a frenzy, with many wondering why he ate without meat.

@wizarab10 explained that Ekong may eat without meat because he is on a diet. He added that this is not uncommon with sportsmen due to the period of the season. He wrote:

"If there is no meat in the soup, it is because he is on diet. It is normal with sports men. This is mid-season."

People argue over Troost-Ekong's food

@0Stephen_uzoma said:

"Diet would mean less swallow , probably half of what is in the plate and more protein. But I think there are meats inside the soup, but it’s in small pieces or he is vegan ...it’s also possible he is not a fan of meat or they don’t have the protein he prefers."

@glorydelinguist said:

"Abi the meat nah fried meat for separate plate.

"Skippo come explain oo."

@eenuwa said:

"I had to start buying at least an egg during my NYSC in ogun state because the way food sellers and people around look at me when I said no meat is very funny. I learnt it's like a taboo to buy food and no meat at all."

@ENIOLANIMI30 said:

"If na poor man, people would say he can't afford to eat meat.

"God punish poverty."

@Obunikechukwu_ said:

"Maybe he has eaten the meat already before taking the picture 😂."

@Suncerinza said:

"What kind of diet takes away protein from your meal? Except he is a vegan. This doesn't make sense to me."

@Jidekuje said:

"The swallow would actually make him add more weight than the meat."

Ekong releases statement after arrival in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ekong had made a fresh statement following the Super Eagles' return to Nigeria.

The team was held hostage by Libyan authorities at the Al Abraq International Airport after redirecting their flight and denying them access to basic amenities.

Ekong united with his teammates and boycotted the match, citing unfavourable conditions and security of life as their reason after their mistreatment. Ekong, through his social media pages, confirmed that the players and staff of the national team are back in the country through the Mallam Aminu International Airport.

