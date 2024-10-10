Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Lands Fully Funded Scholarship to Study in France, Her Happy Parents Roll on Floor

by  Victor Duru 3 min read
  • After trying for about four years, a Nigerian lady finally secured a fully funded scholarship to study in France
  • She informed her family and loved ones about the exciting development and they were all happy for her
  • A short clip captured her loved ones' reactions, with her parents rolling on the floor in excitement

A Nigerian lady, @thebirah_events, has celebrated securing a fully funded scholarship to do her graduate studies in France.

@thebirah_events shared the news on TikTok with a short clip showing how her family and friends reacted.

Nigerian lady celebrates as she finally lands fully funded abroad scholarship after years of trying
Her parents rolled on the floor. Photo Credit: @thebirah_events
Source: TikTok

She tried for years

@thebirah_events revealed she had been trying to relocate via the study route for years, but had problems.

She said 2023 was a bad year for her as she got nine admissions after applying to about 12 United Kingdom schools, but could not scale through due to some challenges. She wrote:

"I have been trying to relocate for the past 3 to 4 years. I encountered a lot of obstacles.
"2023 was a bad year for me, i had applied to 10-12 schools in the UK, gained admission to like 9 schools, yet i had one issue or the other. I also went through a rubbish yet a beautiful breakup🥰 and all these made me almost give up in 2023. But these people right here in this video, every single one of them held me and carried me.
"Today, i am extremely grateful for the gift of family and friends 🥹.
"Words can’t describe how much i love you all ❤️ …."

Her parents rolled on the floor in the video upon hearing her scholarship win.

Watch her video below:

People celebrate with her

jwengefaith said:

"Manifesting my fully funded scholarship for 2025."

Gift Ehi Ogwuche said:

"I love your family already please on going there, don't forget your route ❤️congratulations to you and may the land and everything there favor you."

olasubomi___ said:

"I watched your testimony in church on Sunday and I couldn’t be more happy and proud of a stranger, God really came through for you👏. Ps: I attend Royalty Christian center."

derin💋 said:

"When the time is right, The Lord perfects everything, Congratulations!!"

FabriksbyHoyin said:

"I pray Damilola Adejinmi Dorcas rejoice like this soon.She is my friend nd she has really tried getting this.She is next Ijn."

Ujunwa said:

"I use this as a point of contact, pls Lord grant me my visa."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate with 2.2 had bagged a fully funded US scholarship.

Lady secures US scholarship without GRE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had bagged a fully funded scholarship to study in the US without an interview, a GRE or TOEFL score.

Celebrating Grace's feat, Oludayo Sokunbi, an admission and scholarship consultant, said she graduated with a 2.2 from the University of Ibadan (UI).

According to Oludayo, Grace's result hampered her pursuit of a scholarship, but she finally got one. He said she had been with him for four years.

Victor Duru

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

