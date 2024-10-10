Nigerian Lady Lands Fully Funded Scholarship to Study in France, Her Happy Parents Roll on Floor
- After trying for about four years, a Nigerian lady finally secured a fully funded scholarship to study in France
- She informed her family and loved ones about the exciting development and they were all happy for her
- A short clip captured her loved ones' reactions, with her parents rolling on the floor in excitement
A Nigerian lady, @thebirah_events, has celebrated securing a fully funded scholarship to do her graduate studies in France.
@thebirah_events shared the news on TikTok with a short clip showing how her family and friends reacted.
She tried for years
@thebirah_events revealed she had been trying to relocate via the study route for years, but had problems.
She said 2023 was a bad year for her as she got nine admissions after applying to about 12 United Kingdom schools, but could not scale through due to some challenges. She wrote:
"I have been trying to relocate for the past 3 to 4 years. I encountered a lot of obstacles.
"2023 was a bad year for me, i had applied to 10-12 schools in the UK, gained admission to like 9 schools, yet i had one issue or the other. I also went through a rubbish yet a beautiful breakup🥰 and all these made me almost give up in 2023. But these people right here in this video, every single one of them held me and carried me.
"Today, i am extremely grateful for the gift of family and friends 🥹.
"Words can’t describe how much i love you all ❤️ …."
Her parents rolled on the floor in the video upon hearing her scholarship win.
Watch her video below:
People celebrate with her
jwengefaith said:
"Manifesting my fully funded scholarship for 2025."
Gift Ehi Ogwuche said:
"I love your family already please on going there, don't forget your route ❤️congratulations to you and may the land and everything there favor you."
olasubomi___ said:
"I watched your testimony in church on Sunday and I couldn’t be more happy and proud of a stranger, God really came through for you👏. Ps: I attend Royalty Christian center."
derin💋 said:
"When the time is right, The Lord perfects everything, Congratulations!!"
FabriksbyHoyin said:
"I pray Damilola Adejinmi Dorcas rejoice like this soon.She is my friend nd she has really tried getting this.She is next Ijn."
Ujunwa said:
"I use this as a point of contact, pls Lord grant me my visa."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate with 2.2 had bagged a fully funded US scholarship.
Lady secures US scholarship without GRE
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had bagged a fully funded scholarship to study in the US without an interview, a GRE or TOEFL score.
Celebrating Grace's feat, Oludayo Sokunbi, an admission and scholarship consultant, said she graduated with a 2.2 from the University of Ibadan (UI).
According to Oludayo, Grace's result hampered her pursuit of a scholarship, but she finally got one. He said she had been with him for four years.
Source: Legit.ng
