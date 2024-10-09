A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional post showing the messages she received from her father

In the WhatsApp messages, her father showed concern for her welfare and kept on transferring money to her account

Although the money he sent was always little, netizens who came the post praised him and prayed for things to get better

A Nigerian daughter has shared the emotional WhatsApp messages she received from her father.

The messages revealed the father's utmost concern for his daughter's well-being, despite struggling financially.

Nigerian lady shares emotional chat with dad Photo credit: @uchennajennifer2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad's messages to daughter stirs emotions

Shared by @uchennajennifer2 on TikTok, the post showcased the father's relentless efforts to support his daughter, sending her small amounts of money and repeatedly apologising for not being able to do more.

He said:

"The little money I wanted sending to you us not even enough but tomorrow by God's grace Biko. You will manage N3,000. I will send you something as soon as I come up with anything. Nne I'm not too strong. I'm placing calls to see how I can raise money. Jennifer I'm expecting some money. I'm sending you N1k now eat first later I will send the other one okay.

"Nne I will try and send you N1k. I don't have money yet. Pls I'm trying to send you something, but if you can borrow, nnem please borrow. Leave your mother I will surely upgrade your account so that all this will stop. Nnem how are you? I'm down completely. Maybe tomorrow if I have anything I will send for you. You know daddy don't have any money for now."

His words, though laced with financial struggles, touched the hearts of netizens who praised his selflessness and showered blessings upon him.

Many took to the comments section, offering prayers and well-wishes for the family's situation to improve.

Reactions as lady shares messages from dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Amy’s Beauty Empire said:

"Babes if you don’t mind I can teach you lash and brows for free if your location is not far from mine so by doing so you can assist yourself it’s not easy for our parents too."

@Iamkhele stated:

"I’m not crying. He’s trying I promise, don’t take it for granted and keep praying for him."

@8-8-2023 said:

"With tears in my eyes. I pray by the time you’re making money to take care of this man,may untimely de.a.th not take him away ijn. Every of his words touched my heart."

@candid agbor girl said:

"To us our fathers don't have much but still tries to make us happy, may we succeed and bring wealth home and not disgrace."

@MiLes said:

"And later una go come TikTok Dey give credit to only mothers, I love my mom with all my heart but let’s be honest fathers are really not being appreciated. Since most of us realized how much worth."

@Resin byRosey and craft added:

"Yet we say father's are not great people, God please my late father indeed he was a great man. How many people discredit men really hurt me this people are great people."

Watch the video below:

Dad gifts daughter a car on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a girl shared a heartwarming video of her father surprising her with a car on her 18th birthday.

Netizens expressed a mix of envy and gratitude, with some calling on their dads to step up their game.

