Regina Daniels is looking forward to her birthday on October 10 as she shared some family moment

The mother of two also reflected on her life and what she has been able to achieve so far

The Nollywood actress' post has stirred reactions from fans, with many arguing over her new-age

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently reflected on her life and achievements as she looked forward to her birthday on October 10.

Regina, who shared pictures of her two sons, including a heartwarming video of her and her husband Ned Nwoko, said she has lost track of her age and takes every day as it comes.

Regina Daniels reflects on her achievements in her 20s. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

The actress stated that she was amazed by what she has been able to achieve so far despite being in her early 20s.

In her words:

"In a few days, I will be turning a year older. Honestly, I have lost track of age and just take everyday as it comes. Looking back, I can only be amazed at what this early 20s girl has built and achieved. And I give all glory to God. ! A lot of people don’t know this but I am God’s favorite child."

See Regina Daniels' post below:

Reaction to Regina Daniels' post ahead of birthday

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many argued over the new age Regina Daniels will clock in 2024, read them below:

richiegoldujunwa:

"You will be 24 so u will be officially in your mid 20s . In addy to you Gina."

uche_chi_:

"This your fine second child have attitude ehh."

whandie_gal:

"October 10th for my baby."

blessing.opurum:

"Yeah, you are really a blessed woman. You are child of Grace and I tapped from your Grace."

lionelle2_2"

"Early 20s, you don finally comot from teens Kai. Oya you’re 20yrs old! Stay there and remain there."

pelz01:

"Omo all this one’s wey you write nah cause say nah billionaire you marry, assuming say nah the real one you marry you go lose track keh…or you go don deh tell am baby!! Look for movie to shoot ooo my birthday deh come. you for marry God’s plan naw make you tell me say you no go know your next age you wan enter."

mrhighstar:

"Regina don first destiny etiko born for church if pastor say all the mothers come forword regina go come out destiny etiko go sit down😂 destiny etiko busy with her shape."

Regina Daniels dragged for calling Nigerians ignorant

In other news, a Nigerian lady based in Germany reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the hunger protests.

The lady cautioned Regina for calling some Nigerians ignorant over some violent actions perpetrated during the #Endbadgovernance protests.

Izzy Ogbeide's video was stirred by one of Regina Daniels' clips, in which she spoke about being called privileged.

