A Nigerian man is of the view that there are other things pentecostal churches in Nigeria should correct

He said the apology issued by Pastor E.A. Adeboye about an aspect of his teachings on tithe is a welcome development

According to the man who said he used to preach, the 'wrong doctrines' he pointed out are used by many churches to enslave their members

A man has made it clear that there are other "wrong" teachings churches in Nigeria should work to correct.

He made his views on Facebook after Pastor E.A. Adeboye issued an apology for teaching that Christians who don't pay tithe might not make heaven.

The man said he stepped back from the pulpit. Photo credit: Facebook/Charles Awuzie and Instagram/@pastoreaadeboyeofficial.

According to Charles Awuzie, there are some other doctrines that enslave people.

He listed five of them and called on churches to follow Pastor Adeboye's example and work on reforms.

He listed some of the doctrines as follows:

"1. People who don't pay tithe will suffer loss, poverty, sickness and when they die, they will go to hell fire.

2. If you don't have a prophetic covering, you will be vulnerable to misfortunes.

3. Sow seeds to prosper. If you don't sow seeds, you won't prosper.

4. Even if you are kind to humanity but if you don't believe in the doctrines of a religion, you will be punished in hell fire.

5. Questioning wrong doctrines is fighting the body of Christ."

"The above lies troubled my conscience so I decided to step back and live a non religious life but continue my service to humanity outside the pulpit. Pastor Adeboye's Apology is a welcome development but there are more Pentecostal doctrines used to enslave people. For true reformation to happen, we must freely question everything and anything without fear or threats."

Reactions to Charles post

John Abraham Godson said:

"Charles Awuzie- In the end what matters is if you have fulfilled God’s purpose and assignment for your life."

Paschalis Wilfred said:

"Question everything. In a certain course, it holds that questions are even more important than the answers."

Lady and her husband get food from church

In a related story, a lady and her husband were treated to generous portions of jollof rice at a church where they worshipped.

The lady shared a video showing that she and her husband were given five plates of yummy-looking food.

Many social media users asked her to tell them the name of the church so that they too could go and benefit.

