A heartbroken Nigerian woman could not hide her tears after her house was burgled in her brief absence

According to the tearful woman, she went to church with her family only to return to an almost empty house

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to sympathise with her in the comments section

A heartbreaking incident unfolded recently, leaving a Nigerian woman and her family reeling in shock and despair.

The family's brief absence to attend church proved to be a vulnerable window for thieves to strike.

Lady laments as thieves wreck her house Photo credit: @nkrose4/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares clip of burgled house

A distressing video shared by @nkrose4 on TikTok revealed the aftermath of the burglary, showcasing the ransacked home.

The woman's anguish was evident as she surveyed the damage, her voice trembling with emotion.

In the clip, she expressed her distress and hurled out curses on the unknown perpetrators of the act.

In her words:

"See what these people did to our house. We just came back from the church. Jesus. See what they did o. Heyyy. Who did this? It will not be well with you."

Reactions as woman's house gets burgled

TikTok users who viewed the touching video reacted with an outpouring of sympathy and support.

Many offered words of comfort, condemning the callous act and expressing solidarity with the affected family.

@user5115898444548 said:

"Next time u go stay for house. Why your pastor no see vision say thief’s don break inside ur house."

@Am_famous said:

"Make una stop dey go church una no gree."

@Daniel reacted:

"Make una no de add much pepper for soup incase I come next time."

@TIMELESSSHAWAMA123 commented:

"Madam no swear everything that happened have reason ok God will replace you bigger than them."

@Jenny damz said:

"This was me last two years, everywhere was scattered. They even used my toilet and didn’t flush."

@IKECHUKWU commented:

"Sorry madam, But I thank God u and ur family members are safe. I thank God they it didn’t happen when u were around. Stay safe."

@Lost boy reacted:

"Abeg make una cook jollof rice next Sunday this fried rice nor go well abeg and as for the house na so we take meet am oo una nor aggrange am b4 oo."

@Adebayo Oluwafisayo added:

"I'm really sorry they did this to you so sorry. Please try locking all rooms doors when leaving the house to make it more difficult for them to move around in the house next time. to slow them down."

Watch the video below:

Moment thief was caught in action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a home invader caught red-handed went rounds on social media.

In the clip, the man was seen climbing up the wall and jumping into the yard before he realised he was being recorded by an occupant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng